This Is The Best Steakhouse In All Of Arizona

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best steakhouse. The website states, "Whether you like it super rare or just a little on the done side, we've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews. Get ready for a road trip!"

According to the website, the best steakhouse in Arizona is Dominick's Steakhouse in Scottsdale. Eat This, Not That! explains what sets the eatery apart:

"You can't beat the Wagyu beef and a la carte side dishes available at the Scottsdale favorite. The restaurant also serves a 22-ounce bone-in ribeye for big appetites. They source their prime-grade beef responsibly and sustainably, making this spot a win for great food and mindful dining."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best steakhouse.