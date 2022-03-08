This Is The Best Steakhouse In All Of Kentucky

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best steakhouse. The website states, "Whether you like it super rare or just a little on the done side, we've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews. Get ready for a road trip!"

According to the website, the best steakhouse in Kentucky is Blue Heron Steakhouse in Lexington. Eat This, Not That! explains what sets the eatery apart:

"Start your meal off with a handcrafted cocktail at this upscale steakhouse. When the weather's nice, you can eat outside on the spacious patio deck, too."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best steakhouse.