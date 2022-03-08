This Is The Best Steakhouse In All Of Nevada

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best steakhouse. The website states, "Whether you like it super rare or just a little on the done side, we've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews. Get ready for a road trip!"

According to the website, the best steakhouse in Nevada is Oscar's Steakhouse in Las Vegas. Eat This, Not That! explains what sets the eatery apart:

"Quite simply, the food is incredible at this eatery. The menu features certified Angus beef options ranging from a $47 prime rib to a $92 Tomahawk steak. And just like any good Las Vegas restaurant, Oscar's has a robust happy hour and lounge."

