This Portland Restaurant Is The Best Diner In Oregon

Diners hold a special place in American culture. Whether it's the long hours of operation, classic food you can enjoy, or the endless cups of coffee, many people have called these restaurants their favorite hangouts. Even American celebrities and icons have graced the seats and counters of these amazing eateries.

Since there are many diners serving up delicious meals in the United States, where can you find the best one in Oregon? LoveFOOD has the answer to that. According to the website, you should drop by...

The Daily Feast!

Here's what writers say about this cozy, neighborhood diner:

"Locals love The Daily Feast, a friendly neighbourhood joint in Portland’s West End, and visitors have a tendency to fall in love with it too. The decor is an appealing mix of pretty – with floral displays and vintage touches – and edgy, with bold murals and local art on the walls. The menu takes American diner classics and elevates them with top-quality ingredients and creative twists. Customers recommend breakfast feasts like the corned beef hash, while there are also great vegetarian options too."