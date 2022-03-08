This Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In Indiana

Soul food. You can't beat it! It's also hard to find good soul food, so that's where we come in.

Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best soul food in every state. The food website said the term "soul food" first came about in the 1960s, "when 'soul' was a word used to describe African American culture." Here's what Love Food had to say about their best soul food list:

Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken.

In Indiana, you can find the best soul food at His Place Eatery in Indianapolis. Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant:

Popular spot His Place Eatery is known for its gourmet take on soul food and excellent hospitality. Chef James "Mackie" Jones has hand-crafted every recipe, dry rub and seasoning on the menu. Expect fried chicken served with red velvet waffles and cream cheese drizzle, deconstructed chicken pot pie and in-house hickory smoked meatloaf with pepper bacon and sweet and spicy sauce. Warning: the portions are huge so bring a container to take your leftovers home in.

His Place Eatery is located at 6916 E 30th St. in Indianapolis.

You can read Love Food's full list of where to find the best soul food in every state here.