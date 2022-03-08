This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries In Indiana

A burger and fries — an American classic.

Whether it's from a drive-thru, from the grill at a cookout or at a gourmet restaurant, you can't go wrong with this delectable meal. But where can you find the best combo?

Love Food compiled a list of the best burger and fries pairing in every state. Here's what the food website had to say about this delicious duo and how they created the list:

There can’t be any meal quite so satisfying as a juicy burger and fresh, crispy fries. With such an array of choices across the USA, though, it can be tricky to choose where to go when cravings strike. We’ve chosen the top burger and fries joint in every state based on customer reviews and accolades.

In Indiana, you can find the best burger and fries at Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream. Here's what Love Food said about the burger joint:

For a seriously good burger and fries in Indiana, Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream is the place to go. The small chain, with three Indiana locations, gets high praise from customers who say that the buns are toasted to perfection and the patties are beautifully seasoned. There are also elk burgers on offer and the deliciously crispy sweet potato fries can be ordered waffle-style with Cheddar and bacon sauce on the side.

There are three Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream locations in Indiana — Carmel, Zionsville and Bloomington.

