This Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In Texas

Soul food. You can't beat it! It's also hard to find good soul food, so that's where we come in.

Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best soul food in every state. The food website said the term "soul food" first came about in the 1960s, "when 'soul' was a word used to describe African American culture." Here's what Love Food had to say about their best soul food list:

Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken.

In Texas, you can find the best soul food at Fowler's Smokin Soul Food in Austin. Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant:

Husband-and-wife team Kevin and Yvonne are the brains behind barbecue and soul food joint Fowler’s Smokin Soul Food, and customers can’t get enough of them. Check out the homemade sausages, perfect pork ribs and fried catfish which is so full of flavour it doesn’t need any sauce. Out of the side dishes, the collard greens and green beans get the most praise.

Fowler's Smokin Soul Food is located at 5811 Manor Road in Austin.

You can read Love Food's full list of where to find the best soul food in every state here.