This Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In Utah

Soul food. You can't beat it! It's also hard to find good soul food, so that's where we come in.

Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best soul food in every state. The food website said the term "soul food" first came about in the 1960s, "when 'soul' was a word used to describe African American culture." Here's what Love Food had to say about their best soul food list:

Here are the best restaurants celebrating the African-American tradition, where many of the recipes have been passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork and tender fried chicken.

In Utah, you can find the best soul food at Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen in Draper. Here's what Love Food had to say about the restaurant:

We have Chef Julius’ grandma to thank for the talent at Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen. He learnt the cooking basics from her from a young age. Start with the fried green tomatoes with pickled okra and ranch dressing. Follow them up with fried chicken with maple hot sauce or the catfish. Both options come with two sides and cornbread. Customers say the portions and prices are great.

Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen is located at 877 E 12300 S #203 in Draper.

You can read Love Food's full list of where to find the best soul food in every state here.