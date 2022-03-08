This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries In Utah

A burger and fries — an American classic.

Whether it's from a drive-thru, from the grill at a cookout or at a gourmet restaurant, you can't go wrong with this delectable meal. But where can you find the best combo?

Love Food compiled a list of the best burger and fries pairing in every state. Here's what the food website had to say about this delicious duo and how they created the list:

There can’t be any meal quite so satisfying as a juicy burger and fresh, crispy fries. With such an array of choices across the USA, though, it can be tricky to choose where to go when cravings strike. We’ve chosen the top burger and fries joint in every state based on customer reviews and accolades.

In Utah, you can find the best burger and fries at Proper Burger Company in Salt Lake City. Here's what Love Food said about the burger joint:

Attached to a brewery in Salt Lake City, Proper Burger Co. lets guests choose both their patty and what it's loaded up with. The Proper Style comes with caramelised onions, American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and Proper sauce or try customer favourites Flyin' Hawaiian and Rising Sun. The former comes with pineapple, ham, Swiss cheese, jalapeño and aioli, and the latter comes with kimchi, miso aioli, fried egg, sriracha and cucumber pickles. The spot also serves Rarebit Fries, a genius creation topped with beer-cheese rarebit sauce, bacon, red onion and tomato.

Proper Burger Company is located at 865 Main St. in Salt Lake City.

To read Love Food's full list of the best burger and fries combo in every state, click here.