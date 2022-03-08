Travis Barker is a man who wears many hats. Of course, most people know him as the drummer of blink-182, as well as a producer and record label owner; however, these are just some of his many endeavours.

As Deadline reports, Barker is developing an unscripted reality series called Inked and Iced, which will follow his new business venture with “diamond dentist” Dr. Tom Connelly and feature celebrities and musicians undergoing high-end diamond dental implants while also receiving full-body tattoos, all while under anesthesia.

Barker teamed up with Bullish Content and This Is Just A Test Media to develop the upcoming series, which has yet to reveal a premiere date.

“Inked And Iced is about self-expression, the human body as an art canvas, capitalism, eccentricity and entrepreneurship,” Aengus James of This Is Just A Test Media said in a statement. “Travis is a genius. It’s the kind of out-of-the-box programming that Paul [Lima] is tremendous at developing.”

“We’re thrilled to be following Travis and this innovative business as it launches and grows,” Bullish Content’s Paul Lima added.

This isn't Barker's first foray in reality TV. He previously starred in the MTV reality series Meet The Barkers with his then wife Shanna Moakler, which ran for two seasons between 2005 and 2006, and is also set to appear in the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu series with his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.