WATCH: Crowd At Charlotte FC Game Sings National Anthem After Tech Failure

By Sarah Tate

March 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Technical difficulties are always a concern when it comes to live performances, but when the sound system failed during the National Anthem at Charlotte FC's first home game, the crowd joined in to make magic happen.

More than 74,000 fans were at the home opener at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday (March 5) night, a record-setting crowd for the inaugural match, WCNC reports. Michelle Brooks-Thompson, winner of The Voice, got the night started with her rendition of the National Anthem, but technical issues soon caused her mic to fail.

The crowd, however, wasn't deterred and started singing themselves. The now-viral moment was captured by WCNC reporter Ashley Stroehlein and shared on Twitter.

"The microphone went out for the National Anthem ahead of Charlotte FC's home opener & this happened," she said in a tweet. "Wow. Chills. This crowd is amazing."

In the video, the crowd can be heard singing the start of the Star Spangled Banner before Brooks-Thompson's voice cuts back in, eliciting cheers from the fans. It wasn't long before the mic cut out yet again and the crowd once again stepped up, singing about the "rocket's red glare" as fireworks shoot from the side of the stadium.

Check out the video below.

Brooks-Thompson told WBTV that she has performed the National Anthem more than 50 times at professional games, but she has never seen anything like what happened that night. She added that she thinks it's "beautiful" that the moment has gone viral.

"We need love and unity right now in our country, and that was a moment in Charlotte," she said. "That is historic now, where everyone came together for that."

