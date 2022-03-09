Amanda Bynes Speaks Out For First Time Since Filing To End Conservatorship

By Sarah Tate

March 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Amanda Bynes is speaking out weeks after officially filing to end her conservatorship.

On Monday (March 7), the former child star opened up on her new Instagram account to give fans an update on her case and to thank everyone for the support she has received since she began taking steps to end her nearly decade-long conservatorship, Page Six reports.

"What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here," she said. "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out."

The media outlet noted that the Easy A actress' new account features a profile picture of Bynes with her longtime fiance Paul Michael.

On February 23, Bynes filed a petition at Ventura County Superior Court in California to end the conservatorship she has been under for nearly nine years, as first reported by Page Six.

"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," her attorney David A. Esquibias said in a statement following news of the petition. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

The 35-year-old She's The Man star was initially placed under a temporary conservatorship in 2013 after allegedly setting fire to a driveway, and her mother, Lynn, was granted legal control of her affairs. She has been vocal over the past few years about wanting to find another path outside of the conservatorship.

