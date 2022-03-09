Amanda Bynes Speaks Out For First Time Since Filing To End Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is speaking out weeks after officially filing to end her conservatorship.

On Monday (March 7), the former child star opened up on her new Instagram account to give fans an update on her case and to thank everyone for the support she has received since she began taking steps to end her nearly decade-long conservatorship, Page Six reports.

"What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here," she said. "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out."

The media outlet noted that the Easy A actress' new account features a profile picture of Bynes with her longtime fiance Paul Michael.