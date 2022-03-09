Bigfoot Festival Coming To Ohio This Summer

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 10, 2022

Bigfoot Silhouette In Northern United States Forest
Photo: Getty Images

For all of the Bigfoot-obsessed people, mark your calendars! A festival based solely around Bigfoot is coming to Ohio this summer.

The Hocking Hills Bigfoot Festival takes place in Logan on August 5th and August 6th.

Logan, Ohio, is known for being the "Bigfoot Capital of the State," making it the perfect spot for the two-day event.

According to the website, there will be plenty of vendors and speakers attending the event, but they have not been announced yet. If you would like to take part in the festival as a vendor, there are a few spots left.

Here is what the festival's website says so far about the event:

"Mark your calendars and bring the whole family to enjoy the weekend of August 5-6th, 2022, in the Hocking Hills for a super fun, recreational, nature savvy Bigfoot themed festival! From local vendors, to national speakers, art exhibit and even a "squatch walk", this event has it all! Located in the heart of bigfoot country, Logan, Ohio is Home to Ohio's Bigfoot!

The Hocking Hills Bigfoot Festival Facebook page says proceeds from the event will be going to the historic Logan Theater and Logan Children's Museum.

For more information on the event, you can visit the website here.

