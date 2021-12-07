Bigfoot Or Skunk Ape Caught On Camera In Georgia

Commenters on the video are torn on if it is real, with some writing things like, "Best footage I've seen in a while - that thing was huge," while others said, "They do all sorts of things for attention down in Georgia," and "Filmed in 2021? With a flip phone? And no backstory, location or anything?"



However, even experts are convinced that this clip could be real. Seth Breedslove, the documentary filmmaker behind On The Trail Of Bigfoot, told the Daily Star:

"The subject seems to be very large but the movement possibly gives away the potential for some trickery. The subject seems to be looking down at the ground as it turns indicating it might be a person in a suit who is having some difficulty judging the forest floor beneath them. It makes me think this is more than likely a hoax. The thing does appear to be large though, so maybe it's real? These videos always leave us with more questions than answers."

It might not be Bigfoot at all, it could be something else - the Southeast has its own version of Sasquatch called a Skunk ape. Named because of its odor, the creature has been spotted in Georgia, Florida, Alabama for hundreds of years. Perhaps this is another encounter with it.

For now, there is still no word on if the video shows Bigfoot, a Skunk ape or is just a hoax.