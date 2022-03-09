Cardi B Shares New Image Of Her Newborn Son
By Tony M. Centeno
March 9, 2022
It's been six months since Cardi B gave birth to her newborn son and fans have barely seen the child. Now it seems like the mother of two is finally providing a new glimpse of her baby boy.
On Wednesday, March 9, the "Up" rapper began to cough up some clues about what her son looks like. It all started after she tweeted about her son's teething issues. That's when fans began to ask about her newborn. One fan asked Bardi if her son resemble her or her husband, Offset, more. The rapper surprisingly said that he resembles their daughter, Kulture, more. Later on, another user made a comment about the fact that her baby is teething and no one has seen him yet. Soon after, she replied with the only public photo of the baby's face.
"That’s all y’all will get," Cardi tweeted with a screenshot of a photo of her son's eye.
That’s all y’all will get https://t.co/ZOCo4dVPe3 pic.twitter.com/j2R7aASTwf— Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 9, 2022
Naturally, fans went wild over the eyeball shot. Some people pointed out that he and his sister do have similar eyes. They also kindly requested to know the name of her son, or at least the first letter. Unfortunately, the Bardi Gang will have to wait to meet their baby boy.
Cardi and Offset have yet to reveal the name of their son to the world since he was born on September 4, 2021. Although the public hasn't seen the child, her son has definitely been the prime focus of her Instagram Stories lately. A few months after he was born, Cardi gave fans a brief look into her life as a mom. While the camera would primarily be on Cardi or Kulture, her son was always close by but not in the frame. The latest image of Cardi's son will have to hold fans down until his parents are ready to formally introduce him to the world.