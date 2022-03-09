Cardi B Shares New Image Of Her Newborn Son

It's been six months since Cardi B gave birth to her newborn son and fans have barely seen the child. Now it seems like the mother of two is finally providing a new glimpse of her baby boy.

On Wednesday, March 9, the "Up" rapper began to cough up some clues about what her son looks like. It all started after she tweeted about her son's teething issues. That's when fans began to ask about her newborn. One fan asked Bardi if her son resemble her or her husband, Offset, more. The rapper surprisingly said that he resembles their daughter, Kulture, more. Later on, another user made a comment about the fact that her baby is teething and no one has seen him yet. Soon after, she replied with the only public photo of the baby's face.

"That’s all y’all will get," Cardi tweeted with a screenshot of a photo of her son's eye.