Everything You Need To Know About Kentucky's Third Buc-ee's Location

Kentucky is gearing up for its third Buc-ee's location.

The world's largest convenience store is bringing another location to the state, this time in Oak Grove. Oak Grove Mayor Theresa Jarvis announced the plans on Tuesday, saying, "I don't know if anybody has heard, but a Buc-ee's is coming to Oak Grove. 145 gas pumps and 300 employees."

The first two locations in the state will open in Richmond this summer and in Bowling Green, according to the Daily News. According to director of Real Estate Stan Beard the Bowling Green location will "start construction by the end of the year."

Traci Cunningham, Oak Grove tourism director, said that the newest location is expected to open sometime in 2024. It will be built along Interstate 24.

So why is it such a big deal that Buc-ee's is expanding across the state?

The popular convenience store is known for its clean restrooms, kitchens with fresh food, hot food, and trademark snacks. The stores are always quite large and are open 24 hours a day.

There are currently over 40 Buc-ee's locations. The chain is in the midst of an expansion to Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Mississippi.