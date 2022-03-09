Experts Warn Against Inhaling Tanning Spray

Many people go to great lengths to get their skin what they feel is the perfect shade of tan. They might spend part of their day in a tanning bed, rub creams all over themselves, sit out in the sun for hours, even eat a special kind of candy. Now, there is a new way for those who want to tan to get their skin that golden bronze - tanning nasal sprays. A couple sprays of the solution up you nose apparently gets you tan faster and easier, but is it safe? Experts don't think so.

The main ingredient in the sprays is something called melanotan, which mimics melanocyte, a natural hormone that tells skin cells to increase pigment production, which makes skin darker. It turns out that melanotan is not FDA approved, which, according to experts, makes it "very risky and incredibly dangerous" since little is known about its risks - or even how well it actually works. What is known is that it has potential side effects that include dizziness, nausea, increased blood pressure and vomiting.

One dermatologist told USA Today more about the dangers, saying, "The inside of the nose is very absorbent. There's no skin layer over it, so anything that gets exposed to it gets absorbed into the bloodstream very fast. If someone wants to become tanner and they keep using it, that's a lot of chemicals being absorbed into the bloodstream. People could go and use this in an uncontrolled way and absorb too much, which can cause dangerous health consequences."