Florence + The Machine Officially Announce New Album 'Dance Fever'

Florence + The Machine kicked off their new era last month with a song called "King."

“As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much,” Welch said of the track in a statement. “I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts. I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

Earlier this week, the band released the album's second single "Heaven Is Here."

“‘Heaven is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio,” Welch revealed in a statement. “I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

Dance Fever is the follow-up to 2018's High As Hope.