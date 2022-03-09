Giants Expected To Target Former Starting QB: Report

The New York Giants are reportedly expected to target free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky once the negotiating window opens next week, sources told ESPN on Wednesday (March 9).

Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and five-year starter for the Chicago Bears, spent the 2021 season as a backup for the Buffalo Bills, working alongside then-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was hired as the Giants' head coach in January.

"I think of Coach Daboll right away because of my connection with him in Buffalo. I'm excited to see what he does in New York really," Trubisky said on the the Adam Schefter Podcast while discussing the possibility of reuniting with his former offensive coordinator prior to Wednesday's report. "I don't know where I'm going to go, but I know whatever he does there, he's going to do a great job with that offense. He's a great leader of men. He's just real and authentic with all the guys and I think that is why so many people respected him in our building. So I'm excited to see what he's going to do."

"And then, of course, New York you think of the city. I haven't been to New York that many times, but you think of big New York City and the Giants. So I know Coach Daboll will do a great job, and I'm excited to see that offense."

ESPN reports the Giants would sign Trubisky. with the intention to push fellow top-10 draft pick Daniel Jones to compete heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

Trubisky made 50 career starts during his five seasons in Chicago, finishing with a 29-21 QB record, as well as throwing for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions on 1,010 of 1,577 passing, while also recording 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns on 190 rushing attempts.