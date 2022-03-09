Iconic Vancouver Landmark 'Deconstructed' For Redevelopment

A historic landmark in Vancouver, Washington started getting dismantled on Tuesday (March 8) to make way for redevelopment, KPTV reports.

The Red Lion Hotel at The Quay has been around since 1960, making countless memories for people that used venues for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and more. In April 2021, it was announced that the iconic 163-room hotel will be taken down the Port of Vancouver's Terminal 1 redevelopment project.

The upcoming waterfront area will "feature a hotel, offices, shopping, dining, a public marketplace and more," according to the project's website.

“For years the Quay, and later, the Red Lion, served as an important gathering place where many memories were made,” Julianna Marler, CEO of the Port of Vancouver, said via KPTV. “Every major life event happened here, including proms, engagements, weddings and other milestones. But we’re making a place for new memories to be made with an active and dynamic waterfront for all people to enjoy.”

Reporters say crews will be gathering many materials from the deconstruction, including handrails, 100-year-old timber beams, and windows. These parts will be either recycled or reused for other buildings, notably future greenhouses.

The actual hotel part of the Red Lion closed in 2015, eventually becoming an event venue and restaurant before those aspects permanently closed. Either way, local residents are bidding farewell to a longtime landmark.