Indiana Post Office Manager Allegedly Steals Checks Totaling $1.7 Million

A former post office manager from Indiana has been charged in federal court after he was found stealing mail and checks totaling over $1 million.

James Lancaster, 40, is being charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and stealing mail. Lancaster, a former customer service manager at the New Augusta Post Office near West 86th Road and Zionsville Road, allegedly stole over 270 checks from more than 50 local businesses, totaling about $1.7 million, according to WTHR.

The checks were stolen between May 11, 2020 and June 23, 2021. Lavaris Yarbrough, 26, and Jordan McPhearson, 30, were also charged with bank fraud and conspiring with Lancaster. WTHR reported Lancaster would give the stolen checks to McPhearson. He would sometimes get cash in exchange for the checks. McPhearson would then fraudulently deposit the checks into a bank account. Yarbrough would also get stolen checks from McPhearson on occasion.

"Public service is a public trust, and Government officials who violate that trust to defraud and steal from the public—and those who conspire with them—must be held accountable," U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said in a press release.

If convicted, Lancaster would face up to 30 years in federal prison, with an additional five years for stealing mail. Yarbrough and McPhearson would get up to 30 years.