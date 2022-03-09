Kim Kardashian Responds To Critics, Reveals Inside Look At New Series

Kim Kardashian had a lot to say to critics about how they view the success of her family.

In a recent Variety cover story, which comes ahead of the new Hulu series The Kardashians, Kim responded to the critics who say she’s only “famous for being famous.”

“Who gives a f*ck,” Kim said. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives—and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you. … With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a b*tch.”

When asked for her advice to women who are also striving for success, Kim stated “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Pete Davidson may make a cameo on the upcoming Hulu show.

“I have not filmed with him,” Kim said. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season.”

“You’ll just have to see, but I’m always open and honest and I’ll never not be, so you’ll definitely get that honesty and openness when it comes to the relationship that I’m in,” she continued. “I definitely explain how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Kim revealed that Kanye West filmed some scenes for the show before things took a turn, "We do see a lot of our co-parenting journey, which I think is going to be really beautiful for people to see."

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy," she continued. "But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see.”

The Kardashians is set to air on Hulu on April 14 and will feature Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Kris. Travis Barker and Scott Disick will make appearances as well.

Watch the trailer below.