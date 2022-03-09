Longtime Charlotte Business Closing Its Doors After Nearly 60 Years

A longtime Charlotte business is permanently closing its doors next month after serving the community for nearly six decades.

Westside Meats, the oldest butcher shop in the Queen City, will permanently close down on April 16 after 57 years in business, the Charlotte Observer reports. The family-owned shop announced its decision to close in a statement posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday (March 8), signed by "the Coleman family, Rose, Randy, Victoria, Tavis and the rest of the Westside Meats staff."

"It is with heavy hearts to announce that after 57 years in the meat industry, Westside Meats Inc, will be permanently closing [its] doors on April 16th, 2022," the statement reads. "We would like to thank all of our loyal customers, family and friends for your support and business over the years... It's been a great pleasure to serve you."