Longtime Charlotte Business Closing Its Doors After Nearly 60 Years
By Sarah Tate
March 9, 2022
A longtime Charlotte business is permanently closing its doors next month after serving the community for nearly six decades.
Westside Meats, the oldest butcher shop in the Queen City, will permanently close down on April 16 after 57 years in business, the Charlotte Observer reports. The family-owned shop announced its decision to close in a statement posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday (March 8), signed by "the Coleman family, Rose, Randy, Victoria, Tavis and the rest of the Westside Meats staff."
"It is with heavy hearts to announce that after 57 years in the meat industry, Westside Meats Inc, will be permanently closing [its] doors on April 16th, 2022," the statement reads. "We would like to thank all of our loyal customers, family and friends for your support and business over the years... It's been a great pleasure to serve you."
Posted by Westside Meats Inc on Tuesday, March 8, 2022
According to the news outlet, Westside Meats has been operating from the same spot in Charlotte since the 1970s and has been a staple in the community ever since.
"It's been a local landmark and it harks back to a time when neighborhood butcher shops were a thing, and that one persisted and survived," said local historian Tom Hanchett.
Devoted followers of the butcher shop shared their disappointment after the announcement, with one commenter writing, "I am sad but God knows you have done an excellent job at serving my community. I was raised to buy my meats from Westside Meats."
"Thank you for everything this staple Black business has done for the community," another user wrote. "Wishing everyone much success and you'll surely be missed."
Westside Meats is located at 1414 W. Trade Street in Charlotte.