Notorious B.I.G.'s Estate, OneOf Announce Biggie's First NFT Collection

The estate for Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G. is teaming up with Green Web3 company OneOf for the late rapper's first-ever NFT collection.

On Wednesday, March 9, The Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection was announced with the support of Biggie's mother, Voletta Wallace. The collection will honor the life and times of the Brooklyn rapper and will be minted on Tezos, which is more "energy-efficient, security-focused, and seamlessly upgradable" than other blockchains. The concept was crafted by Willingie, Inc.’s Elliot Osagie and Voletta’s manager Wayne Barrow. Specific details surrounding the NFT collection have yet to be revealed. Although there's no set release date, a landing page for the collection has already been set up via OneOf's website.

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” Voletta Wallace said of the collaboration.