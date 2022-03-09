Patriots' Matthew Judon Reaches Out To Top Free Agent

Matthew Judon is apparently recruiting fellow linebacker Bobby Wagner to the New England Patriots amid his sudden upcoming free agency.

Judon tweeted, "HEY BIG HEAD," to Wagner on Tuesday (March 8) night shortly after news that the All-Pro linebacker was released by the Seattle Seahawks and would be available on the free agent market next week.

Wagner, 31, has been selected to the Pro Bowl during every season since 2014 and is a six-time first-team All-Pro (2014, 2016-20) and two-time second-team All-Pro (2015, 2021), having spent his entire 10-year career with the Seahawks.

Pro Football Focus cap expert Brad Spielberger projects Wagner is expected to receive offers for a one-year contract ranging from $7-10 million, (h/t Boston.com).

Judon was among several players signed by the Patriots during an uncharacteristically busy offseason for the franchise as it looked to bounce back from its first playoff absence since 2008 and losing season since 2000.

The Baton Rouge native recorded 60 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits during his lone season in New England, which resulted in his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

The Patriots improved from 7-9 in 2020 to 10-7 in 2021, before being eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

Seattle released Wagner hours after trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Wagner's departures creates $16.6 million in cap space and wipes out the final year of what would have been a four-year contract with the Seahawks.