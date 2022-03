This Is The Best Bakery In Alabama

A Montgomery bakery is being credited as the best in Alabama.

Mashed.com compiled a list of the best bakery in every state, which lists JoZettie's Cupcakes as the top choice for Alabama.

"This bakery nestled in Montgomery boasts freshly baked, from-scratch cupcakes," Mashed's Molly Allen wrote. "You can find plenty of reviews of these cupcakes. Many mention that they're incredibly delicious and moist, and they're made just as a perfect cupcake should be. The flavor options are abundant, with everything from Almond Crème and Banana Pudding to Pecan Pie."

Here is Mashed's full list of the best bakery in every state: