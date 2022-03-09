This Is The Best Bakery In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
March 9, 2022
A Wallingford bakery is being credited as the best in Connecticut.
Mashed.com compiled a list of the best bakery in every state, which lists Neil's Donuts and Bake Shop as the top choice for Connecticut.
"If you want the best donuts, you go to Neil's," Mashed's Molly Allen wrote. "Established in 2001, this Wallingford donut shop and bakery has been serving up donut flavors like French toast, key lime, and apple crumb for years. Or it might be their raspberry jelly donut that put Neil's on the map, after Saveur named it one of America's 50 best donuts. But even with national recognition, the reviews of this place speak for themselves, with plenty of raving comments they're the best donuts ever."
Here is Mashed's full list of the best bakery in every state:
- Alabama- JoZettie's Cupcakes
- Alaska- Great Harvest Bread Company
- Arizona- Squarz
- Arkansas- Rick's Bakery
- California- Milk Jar Cookies
- Colorado- Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Delicatessen
- Connecticut- Neil's Donuts and Bake Shop
- Delaware- Bing's Bakery
- Florida- B Bistro + Bakery
- Georgia- Root Baking Co.
- Hawaii- Liliha Bakery
- Idaho- Janjou Patisserie
- Illinois- Lost Larson
- Indiana- Amelia's Bread
- Iowa- Jaarsma Bakery
- Kansas- Wheatfields Bakery
- Kentucky- Bluegrass Baking Company
- Louisiana- Willa Jean
- Maine- Standard Baking Co.
- Maryland- Harmony Bakery
- Massachusetts- Sofra Bakery
- Michigan- Sister Pie
- Minnesota- Sun Street Breads
- Mississippi- Sugaree's Bakery
- Missouri- Nathaniel Reid Bakery
- Montana- Black Cat Bake Shop
- Nebraska- Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
- Nevada- Freed's Bakery
- New Hampshire- Elephantine Bakery
- New Jersey- Balthazar Bakery
- New Mexico- Golden Crown Panaderia
- New York- Levain Bakery
- North Carolina- La Farm Bakery
- North Dakota- Nichole's Fine Pastry
- Ohio- Boosalis Baking & Cafe
- Oklahoma- Pie Junkie
- Oregon- Ken's Artisan Bakery
- Pennsylvania- Essen Bakery
- Rhode Island- Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery
- South Carolina- Sugar Bakeshop
- South Dakota- CH Patisserie
- Tennessee- Muddy's Bake Shop
- Texas- Mi Tierra Café y Panadería
- Utah- Fillings & Emulsions
- Vermont- Sticky Fingers
- Virginia- Blackbird Bakery
- Washington- Le Panier
- West Virginia- Sokolata
- Wisconsin- Batch Bakehouse
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery