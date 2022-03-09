This Is The Best Bakery In Connecticut

A Wallingford bakery is being credited as the best in Connecticut.

Mashed.com compiled a list of the best bakery in every state, which lists Neil's Donuts and Bake Shop as the top choice for Connecticut.

"If you want the best donuts, you go to Neil's," Mashed's Molly Allen wrote. "Established in 2001, this Wallingford donut shop and bakery has been serving up donut flavors like French toast, key lime, and apple crumb for years. Or it might be their raspberry jelly donut that put Neil's on the map, after Saveur named it one of America's 50 best donuts. But even with national recognition, the reviews of this place speak for themselves, with plenty of raving comments they're the best donuts ever."

