This Is The Best Bakery In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia bakery is being credited as the best in the Keystone State.

Mashed.com compiled a list of the best bakery in every state, which lists Essen Bakery as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Essen Bakery has received nothing but glowing reviews on multiple platforms," Mashed's Molly Allen wrote. "The inspiration behind these offerings at this South Philadelphia gem has come from Chef Tova du Plessis and her experience at a handful of top U.S. restaurants. She's been recognized as a semi-finalist for the 2020 James Beard Outstanding Baker award, along with receiving recognition for her challah bread. But even if challah isn't your favorite, this sweet spot offers other delicious choices such as guava pop tarts, chocolate rugelach, and Jewish apple cake."

