This Is The Best Bakery In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
March 9, 2022
A Philadelphia bakery is being credited as the best in the Keystone State.
Mashed.com compiled a list of the best bakery in every state, which lists Essen Bakery as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Essen Bakery has received nothing but glowing reviews on multiple platforms," Mashed's Molly Allen wrote. "The inspiration behind these offerings at this South Philadelphia gem has come from Chef Tova du Plessis and her experience at a handful of top U.S. restaurants. She's been recognized as a semi-finalist for the 2020 James Beard Outstanding Baker award, along with receiving recognition for her challah bread. But even if challah isn't your favorite, this sweet spot offers other delicious choices such as guava pop tarts, chocolate rugelach, and Jewish apple cake."
Here is Mashed's full list of the best bakery in every state:
- Alabama- JoZettie's Cupcakes
- Alaska- Great Harvest Bread Company
- Arizona- Squarz
- Arkansas- Rick's Bakery
- California- Milk Jar Cookies
- Colorado- Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Delicatessen
- Connecticut- Neil's Donuts and Bake Shop
- Delaware- Bing's Bakery
- Florida- B Bistro + Bakery
- Georgia- Root Baking Co.
- Hawaii- Liliha Bakery
- Idaho- Janjou Patisserie
- Illinois- Lost Larson
- Indiana- Amelia's Bread
- Iowa- Jaarsma Bakery
- Kansas- Wheatfields Bakery
- Kentucky- Bluegrass Baking Company
- Louisiana- Willa Jean
- Maine- Standard Baking Co.
- Maryland- Harmony Bakery
- Massachusetts- Sofra Bakery
- Michigan- Sister Pie
- Minnesota- Sun Street Breads
- Mississippi- Sugaree's Bakery
- Missouri- Nathaniel Reid Bakery
- Montana- Black Cat Bake Shop
- Nebraska- Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
- Nevada- Freed's Bakery
- New Hampshire- Elephantine Bakery
- New Jersey- Balthazar Bakery
- New Mexico- Golden Crown Panaderia
- New York- Levain Bakery
- North Carolina- La Farm Bakery
- North Dakota- Nichole's Fine Pastry
- Ohio- Boosalis Baking & Cafe
- Oklahoma- Pie Junkie
- Oregon- Ken's Artisan Bakery
- Pennsylvania- Essen Bakery
- Rhode Island- Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery
- South Carolina- Sugar Bakeshop
- South Dakota- CH Patisserie
- Tennessee- Muddy's Bake Shop
- Texas- Mi Tierra Café y Panadería
- Utah- Fillings & Emulsions
- Vermont- Sticky Fingers
- Virginia- Blackbird Bakery
- Washington- Le Panier
- West Virginia- Sokolata
- Wisconsin- Batch Bakehouse
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery