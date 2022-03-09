This Is The Best Bakery In Virginia

A Bristol bakery is being credited as the best in Virginia.

Mashed.com compiled a list of the best bakery in every state, which lists Blackbird Bakery as the top choice for Virginia.

"Blackbird Bakery opened in Bristol in 2008, with a goal of making people feel a little happier every time they walk through the doors," Mashed's Molly Allen wrote. "And with a menu of various bars, pastries, and donuts, there's something homemade on the menu for any dessert lover. For many reviewers, it's the donuts at this bakery that stand out more than anything else, but other favorites that rank high on the list include their cheesecake, pie, and cupcakes."

Here is Mashed's full list of the best bakery in every state: