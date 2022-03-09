This Is The Best Bakery In Virginia
By Jason Hall
March 9, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Bristol bakery is being credited as the best in Virginia.
Mashed.com compiled a list of the best bakery in every state, which lists Blackbird Bakery as the top choice for Virginia.
"Blackbird Bakery opened in Bristol in 2008, with a goal of making people feel a little happier every time they walk through the doors," Mashed's Molly Allen wrote. "And with a menu of various bars, pastries, and donuts, there's something homemade on the menu for any dessert lover. For many reviewers, it's the donuts at this bakery that stand out more than anything else, but other favorites that rank high on the list include their cheesecake, pie, and cupcakes."
Here is Mashed's full list of the best bakery in every state:
- Alabama- JoZettie's Cupcakes
- Alaska- Great Harvest Bread Company
- Arizona- Squarz
- Arkansas- Rick's Bakery
- California- Milk Jar Cookies
- Colorado- Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Delicatessen
- Connecticut- Neil's Donuts and Bake Shop
- Delaware- Bing's Bakery
- Florida- B Bistro + Bakery
- Georgia- Root Baking Co.
- Hawaii- Liliha Bakery
- Idaho- Janjou Patisserie
- Illinois- Lost Larson
- Indiana- Amelia's Bread
- Iowa- Jaarsma Bakery
- Kansas- Wheatfields Bakery
- Kentucky- Bluegrass Baking Company
- Louisiana- Willa Jean
- Maine- Standard Baking Co.
- Maryland- Harmony Bakery
- Massachusetts- Sofra Bakery
- Michigan- Sister Pie
- Minnesota- Sun Street Breads
- Mississippi- Sugaree's Bakery
- Missouri- Nathaniel Reid Bakery
- Montana- Black Cat Bake Shop
- Nebraska- Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
- Nevada- Freed's Bakery
- New Hampshire- Elephantine Bakery
- New Jersey- Balthazar Bakery
- New Mexico- Golden Crown Panaderia
- New York- Levain Bakery
- North Carolina- La Farm Bakery
- North Dakota- Nichole's Fine Pastry
- Ohio- Boosalis Baking & Cafe
- Oklahoma- Pie Junkie
- Oregon- Ken's Artisan Bakery
- Pennsylvania- Essen Bakery
- Rhode Island- Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery
- South Carolina- Sugar Bakeshop
- South Dakota- CH Patisserie
- Tennessee- Muddy's Bake Shop
- Texas- Mi Tierra Café y Panadería
- Utah- Fillings & Emulsions
- Vermont- Sticky Fingers
- Virginia- Blackbird Bakery
- Washington- Le Panier
- West Virginia- Sokolata
- Wisconsin- Batch Bakehouse
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery