This Is The Best Brunch Spot In North Carolina
By Sarah Tate
March 9, 2022
We've all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it's just too early to grab something to eat. That's where brunch comes in — the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch to help get your day started, on your own terms.
LoveFood searched the country to find each state's best brunch spots, from traditional eggs and bacon to sweet and savory chicken and waffles. According to the site:
"Whether you like your first meal to be sweet or savory, topped with poached or scrambled eggs, or served on pancakes or waffles, we've got you covered with the best breakfast and brunch spots in every state."
So which restaurant in North Carolina has the best brunch?
Sunny Point Cafe
According to the list, Asheville's Sunny Point Cafe serves up the best brunch in the entire state. From their biscuits and gravy and breakfast burrito to the shrimp and grits and carrot hotcakes, this restaurant is sure to make your brunch dreams come true.
Sunny Point Cafe is located at 626 Haywood Road in Asheville.
Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best brunch spot in North Carolina:
"The Sunny Point Cafe is pretty small and very famous, so changes are you won't get to sit down and order straight away. Wait it out though and you'll be rewarded with the best huevos rancheros you've ever had. Chorizo, feta, green salsa and coriander crema cover the black bean cakes, served with two eggs, avocado and tortilla chips on the side. Those with a sweet tooth will also love the French toast.
Check out each state's best brunch spot here.