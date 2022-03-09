Popular Upscale Steakhouse Chain To Open First Utah Location This Month

Utah is getting a new steakhouse!

The iconic fine dining chain Capital Grille is opening its first Utah location later this month. According to ABC 4, the restaurant will be located at 40 East 100 South and will open on March 25. It's a 12,000-square-foot spot, plus it has a lounge, patio and separate floor for private events.

The upscale restaurant is known for its hand-carved dry-aged steaks, seafood options and extensive wine selection. There are currently Capital Grille locations in over 20 states, plus a few international locations.

If you've never been to Capital Grille before, here are some of the best menu items, according to Eat This, Not That!:

Tuna Tartare with Avocado, Mango and Sriracha

Field Greens with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Tenderloin with Butter Poached Lobster Tails

10 oz. Filet Mignon

Seared Citrus Glazed Salmon with Almonds

Sautéed Spinach with Garlic Confit

Seasonal Fruit Sorbet with Almond Biscotti

Reservations at Capital Grille are recommended, but not required, so plan accordingly and bon appétit!