Amazon Now Offering Faster Same-Day Delivery In These Utah Zip Codes

Place an eligible order on Amazon Prime and it can be at your door in five hours or less, thanks to a new option made available on Thursday to some Utah areas.

This new faster same-day delivery option is a "first-of-its-kind service in the region," Amazon said in a press release, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Other cities including Chicago, Atlanta and Phoenix, among others, already have this service.

You can shop eligible items on Amazon on the Same Day Store here. These products come from an Amazon fulfillment center located at 6338 West 700 North Street and will be delivered by Amazon Flex drivers, who use their own vehicles, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

"We have strategically grown our network to include fulfillment centers, package sortation centers and delivery stations all to be closer in proximity to our customers," allowing "Amazon to deliver orders faster and more efficiently," Amazon spokeswoman Natalie Wolfrom told The Salt Lake Tribune in an email.

Faster same-day delivery will be available in the following zip codes across Salt Lake, Utah, Summit, Davis and Tooele counties: