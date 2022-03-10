Amazon Now Offering Faster Same-Day Delivery In These Utah Zip Codes

By Dani Medina

March 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Place an eligible order on Amazon Prime and it can be at your door in five hours or less, thanks to a new option made available on Thursday to some Utah areas.

This new faster same-day delivery option is a "first-of-its-kind service in the region," Amazon said in a press release, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Other cities including Chicago, Atlanta and Phoenix, among others, already have this service.

You can shop eligible items on Amazon on the Same Day Store here. These products come from an Amazon fulfillment center located at 6338 West 700 North Street and will be delivered by Amazon Flex drivers, who use their own vehicles, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

"We have strategically grown our network to include fulfillment centers, package sortation centers and delivery stations all to be closer in proximity to our customers," allowing "Amazon to deliver orders faster and more efficiently," Amazon spokeswoman Natalie Wolfrom told The Salt Lake Tribune in an email.

Faster same-day delivery will be available in the following zip codes across Salt Lake, Utah, Summit, Davis and Tooele counties:

  • 84199
  • 84190
  • 84189
  • 84184
  • 84180
  • 84171
  • 84170
  • 84165
  • 84158
  • 84157
  • 84152
  • 84151
  • 84150
  • 84147
  • 84145
  • 84144
  • 84143
  • 84141
  • 84139
  • 84138
  • 84136
  • 84134
  • 84133
  • 84131
  • 84130
  • 84129
  • 84128
  • 84127
  • 84126
  • 84125
  • 84124
  • 84123
  • 84121
  • 84120
  • 84119
  • 84118
  • 84117
  • 84116
  • 84115
  • 84114
  • 84111
  • 84110
  • 84109
  • 84108
  • 84107
  • 84106
  • 84105
  • 84104
  • 84103
  • 84102
  • 84101
  • 84098
  • 84097
  • 84096
  • 84095
  • 84094
  • 84093
  • 84092
  • 84091
  • 84090
  • 84089
  • 84088
  • 84087
  • 84084
  • 84081
  • 84075
  • 84074
  • 84070
  • 84068
  • 84065
  • 84062
  • 84060
  • 84059
  • 84058
  • 84057
  • 84054
  • 84047
  • 84045
  • 84044
  • 84043
  • 84042
  • 84041
  • 84040
  • 84037
  • 84025
  • 84020
  • 84016
  • 84015
  • 84014
  • 84011
  • 84010
  • 84009
  • 84006
  • 84005
  • 84004
  • 84003
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.