Drake And Jack Harlow's Hilarious Friendship Is Getting Serious

Drake has a lot of famous friends but lately, he's been kicking it with Generation Now rapper Jack Harlow. Now it appears that both MC's have become the best of friends.

The latest shred of evidence surfaced on Wednesday, March 9, when Harlow posted a hilarious video to his Instagram timeline. In the video, we can see Drake on his phone while he's on vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands. Harlow is spotted right next to Drizzy as he hovers over him to see what he's doing. The "What's Poppin'" rapper begins rub his chin and lick his lips as if he's staring into the reflection of Drake's phone screen when the OVO Sound founder looks over before he busted out laughing.

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I swear I didn’t know what was going on I was googling wtf a weng weng drink was," Drake wrote in the comments of Harlow's post.