Drake And Jack Harlow's Hilarious Friendship Is Getting Serious

By Tony M. Centeno

March 10, 2022

Drake and Jack Harlow
Photo: Getty Images

Drake has a lot of famous friends but lately, he's been kicking it with Generation Now rapper Jack Harlow. Now it appears that both MC's have become the best of friends.

The latest shred of evidence surfaced on Wednesday, March 9, when Harlow posted a hilarious video to his Instagram timeline. In the video, we can see Drake on his phone while he's on vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands. Harlow is spotted right next to Drizzy as he hovers over him to see what he's doing. The "What's Poppin'" rapper begins rub his chin and lick his lips as if he's staring into the reflection of Drake's phone screen when the OVO Sound founder looks over before he busted out laughing.

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I swear I didn’t know what was going on I was googling wtf a weng weng drink was," Drake wrote in the comments of Harlow's post.

This is actually one of several interactions between both rappers that has gone viral since they linked up in the island nation. Earlier this week, Drake uploaded a video of Harlow to his Instagram Stories while dining at a restaurant. They were also spotted out together while surrounded by a group of beautiful Black women. Since they've been spending all of this time together, one could wonder about the possibility of them collaborating on a song in the future. We'll see what happens when Drake get back from his tropical vacation.

Meanwhile, Harlow has all the reason to turn up in the Caribbean with the Certified Lover Boy rapper. After performing alongside Kanye West at his Donda 2 show in Miami last month, the "Nail Tech" rapper is also preparing to star in the White Men Can't Jump reboot, which will be his first-ever acting role.

