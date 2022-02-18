Jack Harlow Recruits City Girls' Yung Miami For 'Nail Tech' Video

Jack Harlow is back with a new banger, and the music video for it has so much going on.

On Friday, February 18, the Generation Now rapper released his new single "Nail Tech." Given the song's title, you would think that the video would simply take place in a nail salon. Wrong. Harlow's video only starts and ends at the salon with special guest Yung Miami of City Girls joining the Kentucky native for a quick manicure. The rest of the visuals take us everywhere from the boxing ring to a backyard BBQ.