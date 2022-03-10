Here's Where To Get Kentucky's Best Chicken Sandwich

A good chicken sandwich is hard to beat- whether you like it grilled, fried, or hot n' spicy.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best chicken sandwich. The website states, "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

According to the website, the best chicken sandwich in Kentucky comes from Royals Hot Chicken in Louisville. What sets this chicken sandwich above the others? The website explains:

"Hot Chicken has steadily crept up and taken the nation by storm over the past few years and Louisville's Royals Hot Chicken aims to be one of the best. Their spicy fried chicken comes served on fluffy buns with a pickle to cut through the heat. If you ever need a chicken fix, it is worth traveling the distance to dine here."

The eatery has two different locations for you to enjoy. Both are open seven days a week and open at 11 a.m.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken sandwich.