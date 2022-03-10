Here's Where To Get Nevada's Best Chicken Sandwich

A good chicken sandwich is hard to beat- whether you like it grilled, fried, or hot n' spicy.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best chicken sandwich. The website states, "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

According to the website, the best chicken sandwich in Nevada comes from Mama Bird in Las Vegas. What sets this chicken sandwich above the others? The website explains:

"Las Vegas' Mama Bird has it figured out. This poultry-centric restaurant boasts a wide selection of fried chicken, ranging from chicken and waffles to mac n cheese chicken, but these can't touch their classic fried chicken sandwich. Their crispy batter-fried favorite perfects a standard and will leave you a believer."

Check out the eatery at 10550 Southern Highlands Parkway in Vegas. It's open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken sandwich.