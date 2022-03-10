Here's Where To Get Oklahoma's Best Chicken Sandwich

A good chicken sandwich is hard to beat- whether you like it grilled, fried, or hot n' spicy.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best chicken sandwich. The website states, "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

According to the website, the best chicken sandwich in Oklahoma comes from Nashbird in Oklahoma City. What sets this chicken sandwich above the others? The website explains:

"Nashbird takes the spirit of Nashville's hot chicken scene and supplants it in Oklahoma City, spreading the popularity of spicy chicken far and wide. Their take on the best-fried chicken sandwich in Oklahoma is what you would expect—a hot and crispy chicken breast topped with slaw, served between two potato roll buns. Make sure to make this restaurant a part of your itinerary next time you are passing through."

