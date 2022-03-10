Lady Gaga Is 'Making Kindness Cool' With New Project

Lady Gaga wants to make kindness cool with a new project meant to help young people with their mental health.

The Chromatica singer's Born This Way Foundation is teaming up with Jack.org, a Canadian mental health charity, to launch a free online course to help youth find safe ways to support each other in their mental health journey, People reports.

The nonprofit's Be There Certificate aims to help young people "learn how to be there for yourself and others confidently, safely and kindly."

"I hear from young people around the world every day that need the validation, affirmation, and support the Be There Certificate offers," said Gaga. "Sharing this resource with each of those young people and the world means everything to me and I share it as a way to remind myself and everyone else that we each have a role to play in being there for each other."

Gaga co-founded the Born This Way Foundation with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in 2012.

"We work to promote the mental health and wellness of young people by: making kindness cool; validating the emotions of young people; and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health," said Germanotta.

Gaga added, "It can feel daunting to start the conversation about mental health with someone else and offer support. With the Be There Certificate you learn how to truly, kindly safely be there for someone while maintaining your own mental wellness."

According to People, the new course will be available in English, French and Spanish to reach a wider audience and give them the knowledge, skills and confidence to increase mental health literacy.

"As the mental health conversation in North America is growing, so is the number of young people experiencing mental health struggles and seeing those around them struggle," said Shane Green, vice president, programs, at Jack.org. "They're often left wondering what they can do about it, and are frequently met by friends and family who aren't equipped to support them. That's why we created the Be There Certificate, to better equip youth to safely support their peers and loved ones."