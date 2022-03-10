Middle Tennessee Expected To Get Even More Snow

Grab some milk, bread and eggs and prepare for a bitterly cold weekend. It may be March, but that doesn't mean that the time for snow is over.

After several rounds of snow fell across the state at the start of the new year, Middle Tennessee has had a brief reprieve from the frozen precipitation. However, that is expected to change this weekend as a new round of snow moves through the midstate.

A strong cold front will move into the region on Friday (March 10) evening, dropping temperatures to at or below freezing with the chance of snow. The wind chill on Saturday will make the low temps feel even colder, with wind chill in the teens by the afternoon.

According to WKRN, Nashville could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow Friday night into Saturday morning while areas west of Davidson County could get up to 2 inches. Some counties in the Cumberland Plateau from Cookeville to the Tennessee-Kentucky border could get 3 or more inches of snow by Saturday morning.

In addition to the freezing temperatures and precipitation, winds up to 25 mph is anticipated to stir up snow, impacting visibility along the roadways. Traveling is discouraged between 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the news outlet reports.