Pete Davidson To Play A Fictional Version Of Himself In New Comedy Series

Pete Davidson is set to star as a fictional version of himself in a comedy series produced by Lorne Michaels, Deadline reports. The Saturday Night Live cast member will be the main character of the comedy series, Bupkis, inspired by his own life. Davidson will be co-writing the series with his friend and collaborator Dave Sirus (The King Of Staten Island), as well as Judah Miller.

Deals are still being finalized for the series, which will be produced by SNL Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video and Universal Television. Bupkis is described as a "raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life." The show has been compared to Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and is expected to reflect Davidson’s real-life personality with unfiltered, R-rated storytelling. It is currently being pitched to streaming services, with Prime Video and Peacock thought to be among those interested.

Although Davidson is in his eighth season on SNL, he is currently on leave while he is filming horror-thriller The Home. He will next be seen in Bodies Bodies Bodies, which premieres on SXSW, Good Mourning with a U with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and in Meet Cute alongside Kaley Cuoco.

Michaels has produced many series led by current SNL stars including Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, Schmigadoon! with Cecily Strong, Kenan, starring Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, Bust Down with Redd, and That Damn Michael Che with Che.