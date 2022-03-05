What Pete Davidson Thinks About His Portrayal In Kanye West's Music Video

Pete Davidson finally opened up about what he thinks about his portrayal in Kanye West's new "Eazy" music video.

The music video released earlier this week which already made headlines for its controversial lyrics — "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**" — shows a claymation version of Davidson being kidnapped and buried.

Davidson is taking it all — Ye's social media posts, lyrics and music videos — "with a grain of salt," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical. He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him," the source said.

The source added that the Saturday Night Live comedian "is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form. He's using this to grow in more ways than one including for himself and his relationship with Kim. He is turning all of the negativity into a positive thing."

Speaking of Kim Kardashian, she didn't find the "Eazy" music video as funny as her boyfriend did. A source told People, "She thinks it's way too violent and is upset. She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

You can watch Kanye West and The Game's new music video for "Eazy" below: