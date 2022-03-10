Podcast Host Wallo Encourages Lil Durk To Forgive His Brother's Killer

“I can name twenty or thirty n****s of my homies that’s dead, but I’m here though,” Wallo explained before becoming visibly emotional while speaking on the tough subject. “I forgave my brother’s killer. I’m saying that to say this: my brother died in my grandma’s arms in the house we grew up in. If I didn’t let that s**t go, I wouldn’t be right here today for my nieces and nephews, and me and Gillie wouldn’t be doing this. Y’all wouldn’t know me. I had to let that s**t go. When I let that s**t go, I started to grow and I started to glow. It was harder than a motherf****r.”

Durk recently lost his older brother, Dontay Banks Jr. a.k.a OTF DThang, last summer after the 32-year-old was shot outside of a nightclub in Chicago. The "Broadway Girls" rapper sat by silently until Wallo finished his story and then admitted that he was shocked by how real the host's words were. The clip cuts off before the rapper's full response. However, fans can hear the entire episode when it drops later today.

In addition to the somber clip, Durk's tracklist for his 7220 album also surfaced online. Check out the full list below before the album drops this Friday.

Lil Durk 7220 Tracklist

1. "Started From"

2. "Headtaps"

3. "Ahhh Ha"

4. "Shootout @ My Crib"

5. "Golden Child"

6. "No Interviews"

7. "Petty Too" featuring Future

8. "Barbarian"

9. "What Happened to Virgil" featuring Gunna

10. "Grow Up / Keep It On Speaker"

11. "Smoking & Thinking"

12. "Blocklist"

13. "Difference Is" featuring Summer Walker

14. "Federal Nightmares"

15. "Love Dior Banks"

16. "Pissed Me Off"

17. "Broadway Girls" featuring Morgan Wallen