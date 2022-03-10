Podcast Host Wallo Encourages Lil Durk To Forgive His Brother's Killer

By Tony M. Centeno

March 10, 2022

Wallo and Lil Durk
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Durk and Million Dollaz Worth of Game host Wallo267 have something in common. They both lost their blood brothers to gun violence in the past. Since it's easy for artists like Durk to get caught up in the pitfalls of revenge, Wallo decided to give the Chicago rapper some advice during their latest interview.

On Wednesday, March 9, a fresh clip from Lil Durk's upcoming episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game surfaced on social media. In the clip, Wallo rehashes the time when he learned to forgive his brother's killer. During his discussion, the podcast host advised the OTF founder to do the same.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

“I can name twenty or thirty n****s of my homies that’s dead, but I’m here though,” Wallo explained before becoming visibly emotional while speaking on the tough subject. “I forgave my brother’s killer. I’m saying that to say this: my brother died in my grandma’s arms in the house we grew up in. If I didn’t let that s**t go, I wouldn’t be right here today for my nieces and nephews, and me and Gillie wouldn’t be doing this. Y’all wouldn’t know me. I had to let that s**t go. When I let that s**t go, I started to grow and I started to glow. It was harder than a motherf****r.”

Durk recently lost his older brother, Dontay Banks Jr. a.k.a OTF DThang, last summer after the 32-year-old was shot outside of a nightclub in Chicago. The "Broadway Girls" rapper sat by silently until Wallo finished his story and then admitted that he was shocked by how real the host's words were. The clip cuts off before the rapper's full response. However, fans can hear the entire episode when it drops later today.

In addition to the somber clip, Durk's tracklist for his 7220 album also surfaced online. Check out the full list below before the album drops this Friday.

Lil Durk 7220 Tracklist

1. "Started From"
2. "Headtaps"
3. "Ahhh Ha"
4. "Shootout @ My Crib"
5. "Golden Child"
6. "No Interviews"
7. "Petty Too" featuring Future
8. "Barbarian"
9. "What Happened to Virgil" featuring Gunna
10. "Grow Up / Keep It On Speaker"
11. "Smoking & Thinking"
12. "Blocklist"
13. "Difference Is" featuring Summer Walker
14. "Federal Nightmares"
15. "Love Dior Banks"
16. "Pissed Me Off"
17. "Broadway Girls" featuring Morgan Wallen

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.