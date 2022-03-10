This Is Arizona's Best Chicken Parm

There isn't a comfort food quite like chicken parm. Breaded chicken on a bed of pasta with a delicious sauce? Yes, please.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best chicken parm. The website says, "From classic chicken parm options that are made with fresh, simple ingredients, to other reimaginings of the traditional dish (we're talking mushrooms, spinach, and maybe even a classic Mornay sauce) that will have you raving for days, these are the best-tasting chicken parm entrees available in all 50 states."

According to the website, the best chicken parm in all of Arizona comes from DeFalco's Italian Eatery and Grocery in Scottsdale. The eatery has many reasons why it's better than the rest. Eat this, Not That! explains:

"DeFalco's has been creating mouthwatering Italian specialties for the Scottsdale community since the 1970s. Family-owned and operated, DeFalco's long list of delicacies includes homemade meatballs, imported parma prosciutto, Dalmatia fig spread, and much more. One of their most popular items is their chicken parm sandwich, which is stuffed with juicy chicken, fresh mozzarella, and tasty marinara sauce."

