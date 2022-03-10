This Is The Best Chicken Sandwich In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as having the best chicken sandwich in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chicken sandwich in every state, which included Saw's Soul Kitchen as the top choice for the Alabama.

"In a region that serves up some of the best barbecue and chicken in the United States, figuring out which restaurant dishes out the best chicken sandwiches can seem daunting," Eat This, Not That's Erich Barganier wrote. "With a trip to Birmingham, you can treat your mouth to some of Saw's Soul Kitchen's iconic Sweet Tea Fried Chicken Sandwiches. Just make sure to come early, as crowds can form trying to get their chicken fix."

