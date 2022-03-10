This Is The Best Chicken Sandwich In Massachusetts

A Brighton restaurant is being credited as having the best chicken sandwich in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chicken sandwich in every state, which included Dash Cafe as the top choice for the Bay State.

"You sometimes need to head off the beaten path to get the best food, and chicken is no different," Eat This, Not That's Erich Barganier wrote. "This Brighton establishment serves up a signature panko fried Asian chicken sandwich, topped with a tart Asian slaw. The people love it for good reason, and you are sure to fall in love at first bite."

