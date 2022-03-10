This Is The Best Chicken Sandwich In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
March 10, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Brighton restaurant is being credited as having the best chicken sandwich in Massachusetts.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chicken sandwich in every state, which included Dash Cafe as the top choice for the Bay State.
"You sometimes need to head off the beaten path to get the best food, and chicken is no different," Eat This, Not That's Erich Barganier wrote. "This Brighton establishment serves up a signature panko fried Asian chicken sandwich, topped with a tart Asian slaw. The people love it for good reason, and you are sure to fall in love at first bite."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken sandwich in every state:
- Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Bear Mace Bites (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Worth Takeaway (Mesa)
- Arkansas- Big Orange (Rogers)
- California- Common Stock (San Diego)
- Colorado- White House Tavern (Aspen)
- Connecticut- Craftbird Food Truck (Hartford)
- Delaware- Dewey Beer Company (Dewey Beach)
- Florida- KrungThep Tea Time (Winter Park)
- Georgia- The Marietta Local (Marietta)
- Hawaii- Fresh Bite Kauai (Hanalei)
- Idaho- Republic Kitchen + Taphouse (Post Falls)
- Illinois- Do-Rite Donuts and Chicken (Chicago)
- Indiana- The Eagle (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Her Soup Kitchen (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que (Olathe)
- Kentucky- Royals Hot Chicken (Louisville)
- Louisiana- District Donuts Sliders Brew (New Orleans)
- Maine- Palace Diner (Biddeford)
- Maryland- Ekiben (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Dash Cafe (Brighton)
- Michigan- Avenue American Bistro (Wayne)
- Minnesota- Lake and Irving (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Rooster's Restaurant (Jackson)
- Missouri- Gobble Stop Smokehouse (Ceve Coeur)
- Montana- Backslope Brewing (Columbia Falls)
- Nebraska- Kitchen Table (Omaha)
- Nevada- Mama Bird (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- KC's Rib Shack (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Northside Kitchen (Westfield)
- New Mexico- Jambo Cafe (Santa Fe)
- New York- Bobwhite Counter (New York)
- North Carolina- HomeGrown (Asheville)
- North Dakota- Brew Bird (North River)
- Ohio- The Eagle (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- Nashbird (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Jojo (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Love and Honey Fried Donuts (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Bucktown (Providence)
- South Carolina- Boxcar Betty's (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Hattie B's (Nashville)
- Texas- Las Abuelas (Austin)
- Utah- Pretty Bird (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Worthy Kitchen (Woodstock)
- Virginia- Wooboi Hot Chicken (Herndon)
- Washington- Butcher and Baker Provisions (Port Gamble)
- West Virginia- Dirty Bird (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Swingin' Door Exchange (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Liberty Burger (Jackson)