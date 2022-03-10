This Is The Best Chicken Sandwich In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
March 10, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Hartford restaurant is being credited as having the best chicken sandwich in Connecticut.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chicken sandwich in every state, which included Love and Honey Fried Donuts as the top choice for the Pennsylvania.
"When you roll through the capital of Connecticut, you should take a moment to stop off and appreciate the Craftbird Food Truck's chicken sandwiches," Eat This, Not That's Erich Barganier wrote. "Specializing in spicy takes on chicken, it makes sense that this fried chicken hotspot serves up chicken sandwiches that top every eatery around."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken sandwich in every state:
- Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Bear Mace Bites (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Worth Takeaway (Mesa)
- Arkansas- Big Orange (Rogers)
- California- Common Stock (San Diego)
- Colorado- White House Tavern (Aspen)
- Connecticut- Craftbird Food Truck (Hartford)
- Delaware- Dewey Beer Company (Dewey Beach)
- Florida- KrungThep Tea Time (Winter Park)
- Georgia- The Marietta Local (Marietta)
- Hawaii- Fresh Bite Kauai (Hanalei)
- Idaho- Republic Kitchen + Taphouse (Post Falls)
- Illinois- Do-Rite Donuts and Chicken (Chicago)
- Indiana- The Eagle (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Her Soup Kitchen (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que (Olathe)
- Kentucky- Royals Hot Chicken (Louisville)
- Louisiana- District Donuts Sliders Brew (New Orleans)
- Maine- Palace Diner (Biddeford)
- Maryland- Ekiben (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Dash Cafe (Brighton)
- Michigan- Avenue American Bistro (Wayne)
- Minnesota- Lake and Irving (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Rooster's Restaurant (Jackson)
- Missouri- Gobble Stop Smokehouse (Ceve Coeur)
- Montana- Backslope Brewing (Columbia Falls)
- Nebraska- Kitchen Table (Omaha)
- Nevada- Mama Bird (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- KC's Rib Shack (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Northside Kitchen (Westfield)
- New Mexico- Jambo Cafe (Santa Fe)
- New York- Bobwhite Counter (New York)
- North Carolina- HomeGrown (Asheville)
- North Dakota- Brew Bird (North River)
- Ohio- The Eagle (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- Nashbird (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Jojo (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Love and Honey Fried Donuts (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Bucktown (Providence)
- South Carolina- Boxcar Betty's (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Hattie B's (Nashville)
- Texas- Las Abuelas (Austin)
- Utah- Pretty Bird (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Worthy Kitchen (Woodstock)
- Virginia- Wooboi Hot Chicken (Herndon)
- Washington- Butcher and Baker Provisions (Port Gamble)
- West Virginia- Dirty Bird (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Swingin' Door Exchange (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Liberty Burger (Jackson)