This Is The Best Chicken Sandwich In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
March 10, 2022
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best chicken sandwich in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chicken sandwich in every state, which included Love and Honey Fried Donuts as the top choice for the Pennsylvania.
"The donut and chicken combo might seem odd, but nothing tastes so right in your mouth like a sweet and salty crunch, especially when Love and Honey is serving up their signature beloved chicken sandwich," Eat This, Not That's Erich Barganier wrote. "They offer up a take on a hot and spicy chicken sandwich, pairing the breast meat again cooling coleslaw in a potato bun that will transport you to another flavor dimension."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken sandwich in every state:
- Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Bear Mace Bites (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Worth Takeaway (Mesa)
- Arkansas- Big Orange (Rogers)
- California- Common Stock (San Diego)
- Colorado- White House Tavern (Aspen)
- Connecticut- Craftbird Food Truck (Hartford)
- Delaware- Dewey Beer Company (Dewey Beach)
- Florida- KrungThep Tea Time (Winter Park)
- Georgia- The Marietta Local (Marietta)
- Hawaii- Fresh Bite Kauai (Hanalei)
- Idaho- Republic Kitchen + Taphouse (Post Falls)
- Illinois- Do-Rite Donuts and Chicken (Chicago)
- Indiana- The Eagle (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Her Soup Kitchen (Iowa City)
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que (Olathe)
- Kentucky- Royals Hot Chicken (Louisville)
- Louisiana- District Donuts Sliders Brew (New Orleans)
- Maine- Palace Diner (Biddeford)
- Maryland- Ekiben (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Dash Cafe (Brighton)
- Michigan- Avenue American Bistro (Wayne)
- Minnesota- Lake and Irving (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Rooster's Restaurant (Jackson)
- Missouri- Gobble Stop Smokehouse (Ceve Coeur)
- Montana- Backslope Brewing (Columbia Falls)
- Nebraska- Kitchen Table (Omaha)
- Nevada- Mama Bird (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- KC's Rib Shack (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Northside Kitchen (Westfield)
- New Mexico- Jambo Cafe (Santa Fe)
- New York- Bobwhite Counter (New York)
- North Carolina- HomeGrown (Asheville)
- North Dakota- Brew Bird (North River)
- Ohio- The Eagle (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- Nashbird (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Jojo (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Love and Honey Fried Donuts (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Bucktown (Providence)
- South Carolina- Boxcar Betty's (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Hattie B's (Nashville)
- Texas- Las Abuelas (Austin)
- Utah- Pretty Bird (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Worthy Kitchen (Woodstock)
- Virginia- Wooboi Hot Chicken (Herndon)
- Washington- Butcher and Baker Provisions (Port Gamble)
- West Virginia- Dirty Bird (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Swingin' Door Exchange (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- Liberty Burger (Jackson)