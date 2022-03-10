This Is The Best Chicken Sandwich In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as having the best chicken sandwich in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chicken sandwich in every state, which included Love and Honey Fried Donuts as the top choice for the Pennsylvania.

"The donut and chicken combo might seem odd, but nothing tastes so right in your mouth like a sweet and salty crunch, especially when Love and Honey is serving up their signature beloved chicken sandwich," Eat This, Not That's Erich Barganier wrote. "They offer up a take on a hot and spicy chicken sandwich, pairing the breast meat again cooling coleslaw in a potato bun that will transport you to another flavor dimension."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken sandwich in every state: