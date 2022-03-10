This Is The Best Chicken Sandwich In Virginia

A Herndon restaurant is being credited as having the best chicken sandwich in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best chicken sandwich in every state, which included Wooboi Hot Chicken as the top choice for the Virginia.

"Wooboi is what you'll be saying to yourself when you visit this fine establishment in Herndon, Virginia, and see the generous portions the kitchen is offering out," Eat This, Not That's Erich Barganier wrote. "The classic chicken 'Sando' is what you need to order when you come here. Fried to a crisp golden brown and topped with slaw and a pickle, it will make you a true believer."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken sandwich in every state: