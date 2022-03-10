This Miami Restaurant Serves The Best Bread In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
March 10, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
If it's one thing people will say about a restaurant, besides the menu, it's their bread. Like how people will judge a fast food restaurant on its fries, bread is essential when you're waiting for a meal at a restaurant. It sets the mood for the rest of your dining experience.
If you ever wondered what restaurant has the nicest servings of bread, Eat This, Not That! has you covered:
"To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."
According to writers, you can find the best restaurant bread in Florida at...
This is what writers said about the restaurant:
"You have to start off your meal at Whisk Gourmet Food by first digging into an order of their fabulous homemade cornbread. Baked with crispy edges and served with a side of sweet and savory butter, this bread is definitely a menu highlight. It comes 'highly recommended' by reviewers, so you know it is a must-try."
You can find Whisk Gourmet at 7382 SW 56th Avenue in Miami.
Click here to check out other stellar restaurants that will keep you hooked until the main course.