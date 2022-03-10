Woman Gives Birth On Portland Sidewalk, Walks Away From Baby Girl

By Zuri Anderson

March 10, 2022

Asian mother holding newborn baby in hospital
Photo: Tetra images RF

Police rushed to downtown Portland after getting word that a newborn baby was left behind on the sidewalk, according to KATU.

On Wednesday around 10:45 a.m., Portland Fire and paramedics got reports of a baby being born near Southwest 13th Avenue and Market Street. Authorities learned the mother walked away from the child after giving birth and responded to the scene, as well.

"It’s a cold day, it wasn’t raining at that moment, but it was raining earlier and the sidewalk at Southwest 13th and Market is no place to deliver a baby alone,” Officer Nathan Kirby-Glatkowski, who works with the PPB Neighborhood Response Team, told KOIN. "They said the mother, the woman, was stumbling away eastbound on Market with a lot of blood and amniotic fluid all over her."

First responders evaluated the baby's health while the mother refused help from medical personnel. Both were taken to the hospital, according to reporters. The newborn "appeared in good health," KATU reports, and the mother is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

"Unfortunately, we encountered somebody that was experiencing some pretty serious mental health crisis," Kirby-Glatkowski says. "We were able to get her stopped and get her into an ambulance and onto a hospital for a physical and also address other issues."

Portland Police also thanked the community members who witnessed the incident, covered up the baby, and called 911 for help.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.